Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Upped Its Holding; Rbf Capital Boosted Wesco Intl (WCC) Position by $530,000

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 500,439 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 4.79M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 212,100 shares to 480,247 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,069 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgepoint Investment Gru holds 1.08M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 3.88M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 18,000 shares. Aperio Llc owns 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 55,175 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,258 shares. Frontier Company Llc invested in 555,285 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 244,678 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Washington-based Washington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.46% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Swiss Bancorp reported 85,100 shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 24,380 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 4.38 million shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Gru has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 21,422 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 41,389 shares to 64,629 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO).

