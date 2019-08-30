Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Shareholder Appleton Partners Upped Holding by $767,312; As Realpage (RP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Cut by $46.24 Million Its Holding

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 82,610 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 75,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 879,909 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 22,603 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,092 shares to 32,863 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.