Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Appleton Partners Boosted Stake; As Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $457,506

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 20,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 28,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 197,596 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 82,610 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 75,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”)

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares to 79,612 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,814 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 18,680 shares to 30,664 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 21,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

