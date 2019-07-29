Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding Held by Crestwood Advisors Llc; As Equifax (EFX) Stock Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised by $21.48 Million Its Stake

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 273,958 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,862 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 57,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,014 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pnc Services Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 11.39 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 59,814 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept owns 77,538 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Com holds 37,310 shares. Tradition Capital Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,801 shares. Boys Arnold & stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21.96 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 6.67 million shares. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 2.16 million shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De has 31.08M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Montecito State Bank And reported 19,900 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Lc has 7,738 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90 million on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

