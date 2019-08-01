Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding Has Raised by Clean Yield Group; As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder West Family Investments Cut Stake by $1.53 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 91,121 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,322 activity. $114,839 worth of stock was bought by PENN ARTHUR H on Wednesday, May 15.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 8,950 shares stake. Advisors Asset Management reported 332,075 shares. Advisory holds 0.03% or 112,740 shares. 1,350 are held by Edge Wealth Limited Company. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 0.27% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 28,190 shares. 12,087 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has 1,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.08% or 108,436 shares. Muzinich Company holds 0.56% or 539,243 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,629 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Freestone Ltd Company owns 85,045 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,446 shares. West Family Invests owns 250,949 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howard Mngmt has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,334 shares. 27,186 were reported by Goelzer Mngmt. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,315 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 328,518 shares. Df Dent & Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,710 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.12M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baillie Gifford And Company invested in 0.05% or 464,909 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 79,625 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 29,790 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability reported 72,005 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Fin Advisory invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Investment Advsrs invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Capital Nv holds 14,781 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.