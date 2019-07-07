Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.71 Million; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Maintains Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,361 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, down from 133,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 383,676 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Management Inc reported 40,023 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 7,490 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 1.55 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reported 16,805 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 195,729 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation holds 0.96% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 1.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,475 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 369,617 shares. Harvest Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chatham Capital Gru Inc owns 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,612 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware accumulated 41,034 shares or 0.69% of the stock. D E Shaw And accumulated 925,303 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 418,365 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,367 shares to 54,761 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 10,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Don’t Bug Out! Zevo’s Line of Insect Sprays and Traps Offers Peace of Mind Heading Into Anticipated Summer Insect Spike – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brazilian software provider Linx prices upsized NYSE IPO at $9.40 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Alliance Data Systems Plunged on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Azul: At Last, En Route To My Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Brazil’s Braskem says hearing on appeal of NYSE delisting on Oct 17: filing – Reuters” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Predictable Guru Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.