Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Cut Holding by $2.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; Awm Investment Company Raised Liqtech International (LIQT) Position by $1.34 Million

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.25M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 276,356 shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 308,073 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,002 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock.