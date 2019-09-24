Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Ftb Advisors Upped Its Position by $382,590 as Stock Value Rose; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Granahan Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $356,580

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 71,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 488,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 559,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 1.83 million shares traded or 9.26% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 126,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BGC Partners Q2 EPS in-line; considers corporation structure – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners Updates its Outlook for the Third Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.76M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

