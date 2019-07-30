Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Clean Yield Group Has Boosted Position; As Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Shares Declined, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Holding by $2.05 Million

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,453 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 45,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.98B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 12.57M shares traded or 82.35% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 62,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,668 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 338,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 392,495 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 405,418 shares to 629,486 shares, valued at $31.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,995 shares to 3,849 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. $2.86 million worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11.

