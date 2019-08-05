Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Trimmed Stake by $93.64 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Moreno Evelyn V Boosted Stake by $348,880

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $44.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.14. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.00 million, down from 7,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 9,125 shares to 50,090 shares, valued at $2.64 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Alerian Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management accumulated 77,963 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 81,345 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc has 214,962 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Department has 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 46,040 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dearborn Prns Limited Co holds 0.56% or 80,071 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Inc Al, Alabama-based fund reported 70,269 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Savings Bank has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust Co stated it has 105,307 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 35,866 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc reported 583,875 shares. Welch Cap Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 6,360 shares. Edmp Incorporated has 23,174 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc owns 19,215 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Llc holds 9,357 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

