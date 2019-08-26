Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Increased Position by $326,248; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 1,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $19.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.23. About 2.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 4.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 283,510 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment owns 81,486 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 15,616 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,901 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oxbow Advsr Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca reported 15,463 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Grimes & reported 0.14% stake. Summit Financial Strategies stated it has 11,443 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Blair William Il holds 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 654,638 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Klingenstein Fields And Communication Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,716 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 28,519 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,914 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 2.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 2.75% or 22,909 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,304 shares to 25,717 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividen.

