Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $409,136 Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While First Foundation Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 3,934 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 146.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,252 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 17,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70M, up from 6,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,415 shares to 73,397 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,473 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.