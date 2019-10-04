Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Eagle Capital Management Lowered Holding

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 5,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 71,217 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 76,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 2.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 907,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 billion, down from 908,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.63. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,934 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $913.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford Company holds 4.45M shares or 8.94% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Ww Invsts has 3.83M shares. Pettee Investors has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest Bank & Trust Division has 462 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 14,450 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,810 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 964 shares. Private Asset Management Inc has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 902 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 307 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 1.18% or 5,314 shares. Twin accumulated 17,235 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Company has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brighton Jones Llc owns 75,986 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,199 shares to 114,945 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf by 13,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth (IUSG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 24.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corporation reported 114,134 shares stake. Excalibur Management holds 3.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,665 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Middleton & Ma stated it has 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 224,736 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr has 92,350 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited accumulated 24,305 shares. Wills Financial Gru accumulated 50,258 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Llc holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,296 shares. Agf holds 197,729 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterneck Management Ltd accumulated 2,478 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Connable Office reported 0.59% stake. Moreover, Buckhead Capital Mngmt Llc has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).