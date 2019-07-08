Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Rose While Birinyi Associates Has Raised Position; Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Stock Value Declined While Check Capital Management Upped Position by $656,850

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.41. About 367,583 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.79 million are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Corda Inv Management Lc reported 384,626 shares. The Iowa-based Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ledyard National Bank holds 99,590 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Lc invested in 1,950 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Llc owns 2,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Management reported 4,661 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,190 shares. Conning Inc holds 502,869 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc reported 8,381 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.4% or 949,965 shares. Harvest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 3,553 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 70,325 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Osterweis Capital Incorporated has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 8,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd accumulated 26 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 3.37 million shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 20,015 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested in 100 shares. Advisory Networks Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 24 shares. Stifel reported 16,826 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 7,233 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). North Star Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 85 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 20,081 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 131,968 shares. Logan Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mason Street Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 6,502 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU) by 51,229 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $52.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,250 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

