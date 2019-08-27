Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.33 Million; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shares Declined While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Its Position by $736,440

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 20,049 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, down from 116,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 683,976 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated holds 1.45M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 18,687 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 1,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities, New York-based fund reported 1,222 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Liability owns 61,423 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Jlb & Associate has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Charles Schwab Investment reported 444,155 shares. Salem Counselors reported 5,100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 1,366 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited holds 0.05% or 511,727 shares in its portfolio. 60,966 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 26,711 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 105,811 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,978 shares to 16,543 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,808 shares. Principal Gru holds 4.24 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 0% or 84,602 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 92,529 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 18,425 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments owns 592,677 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 26,349 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.35% or 9,504 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,441 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirador Prns Lp invested in 0.35% or 6,129 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 55,304 shares. 17,187 were reported by S&Co Inc. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc has invested 7.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,266 shares to 14,346 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp.

