ProAssurance (PRA) to pay $0.31 on Oct 11, 2019; Curo Group Holdings (CURO) SI Increased By 20.18%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) had an increase of 20.18% in short interest. CURO’s SI was 1.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.18% from 1.46M shares previously. With 180,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s short sellers to cover CURO’s short positions. The SI to Curo Group Holdings Corp’s float is 14.47%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 194,776 shares traded. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has declined 52.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CURO News: 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 16/05/2018 – CURO Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stk by Selling Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNG, CHANGES OUTLOOKS TO POSITIVE ON CURO,; 26/04/2018 – CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP CURO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.025 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Sees FY18 Net $110M-Net $116M; 16/05/2018 – CURO OFFERING BY SELLING HOLDERS PRICES AT $23.00/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Curo Group Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Curo Health Services Hldgs Rtgs On Watch Pos

ProAssurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) is expected to pay $0.31 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:PRA) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. ProAssurance Corp’s current price of $40.19 translates into 0.77% yield. ProAssurance Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 201,155 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M

Among 2 analysts covering ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ProAssurance has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39’s average target is -2.96% below currents $40.19 stock price. ProAssurance had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. JMP Securities maintained ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) rating on Wednesday, April 10. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $45 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ProAssurance Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 43.76 million shares or 0.65% more from 43.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 1,571 shares. Ftb Incorporated invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) or 8,383 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). D E Shaw Inc reported 32,429 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). 24,902 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,994 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 631,802 shares stake. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 43.17 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Among 2 analysts covering CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CURO Group Holdings has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 27.87% above currents $15.25 stock price. CURO Group Holdings had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 4.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked clients in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $659.83 million. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand.

