Proassurance (PRA) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Engaged Capital Raised Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 32,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 24,902 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, down from 57,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 435,877 shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 3.05M shares traded or 134.17% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa reported 15,569 shares. Engaged Cap owns 21.07 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 14,166 shares. Alberta Mgmt Corporation invested in 220,522 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 34,861 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability. Moreover, Legal And General Pcl has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Franklin has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eqis Inc invested in 0.02% or 12,289 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.67 million shares. Eaton Vance reported 17,355 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.13% or 799,020 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Com reported 1.04M shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 43.76 million shares or 0.65% more from 43.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 60 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.78% stake. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 17,297 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 42,079 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has 5.83M shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 14,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 162,539 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 6,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Comm Financial Bank owns 5,675 shares. 993,398 are owned by Northern Trust. 7,994 were accumulated by Automobile Association. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,211 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.45 million for 83.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 50,410 shares to 93,744 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).