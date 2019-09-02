Proassurance (PRA) Share Value Rose While Dean Investment Associates Upped Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Upped Its Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 113.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 19,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 36,326 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 17,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 320.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 123,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 162,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 38,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 156,921 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 49,355 shares to 230,460 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,526 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 12,989 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $64.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico (NYSE:SERV) by 116,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non Voting (NYSE:MKC).