ProAssurance (PRA) Reaches $39.35 After 7.00% Up Move; Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 72.92% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.99M for 75.67 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ProAssurance Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). 159,746 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 325,383 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 53,068 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 391,707 shares. Century has 0.06% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 58,600 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 129,227 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 72,136 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company reported 365,443 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 193,256 shares. Whittier Tru Communications accumulated 13 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pro-Assurance Corp (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pro-Assurance Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) on Monday, May 20 to “Underperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 31.58 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 10,634 shares traded. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Franklin Financial Services Corporation for 51,644 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 137,909 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Logan Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 43,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services Inc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,235 shares.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $165.24 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 28.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.