ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

We are comparing ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.13 N/A 1.24 31.47 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 58 1.04 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to ProAssurance Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ProAssurance Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProAssurance Corporation and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that ProAssurance Corporation is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ProAssurance Corporation and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

ProAssurance Corporation has a consensus target price of $39, and a 2.98% upside potential. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 2.57% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, ProAssurance Corporation is looking more favorable than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84% of ProAssurance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation had bearish trend while AXIS Capital Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.