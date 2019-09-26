ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Comparison side by side

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.31 N/A 1.24 31.47 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.49 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProAssurance Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProAssurance Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ProAssurance Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

ProAssurance Corporation’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential downside is -3.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84% of ProAssurance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are ProAssurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation had bearish trend while Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.