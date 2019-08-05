ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Contrasting side by side

Since ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.16 N/A 1.24 31.47 MBIA Inc. 10 3.47 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProAssurance Corporation and MBIA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

ProAssurance Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, MBIA Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ProAssurance Corporation and MBIA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProAssurance Corporation’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 1.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProAssurance Corporation and MBIA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 86.7%. Insiders held 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance while MBIA Inc. has 4.6% stronger performance.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation beats MBIA Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.