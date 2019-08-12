ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProAssurance Corporation has 84% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ProAssurance Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.30% 1.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ProAssurance Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation N/A 38 31.47 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

ProAssurance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ProAssurance Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

$39 is the consensus price target of ProAssurance Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.40%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that ProAssurance Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ProAssurance Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance while ProAssurance Corporation’s competitors have 23.02% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that ProAssurance Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ProAssurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors ProAssurance Corporation’s competitors beat ProAssurance Corporation.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.