ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Comparison side by side

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.24 N/A 1.24 31.47 HCI Group Inc. 42 1.36 N/A 1.74 23.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HCI Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ProAssurance Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. ProAssurance Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than HCI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

ProAssurance Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, HCI Group Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ProAssurance Corporation and HCI Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

ProAssurance Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.18% and an $39 consensus price target. HCI Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 18.04% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HCI Group Inc. seems more appealing than ProAssurance Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProAssurance Corporation and HCI Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 62.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 17.6% are HCI Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation has stronger performance than HCI Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors HCI Group Inc. beats ProAssurance Corporation.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.