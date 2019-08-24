Pro (PDEX) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management Llc; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Raised Holding by $676,124

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pro (PDEX) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 33,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 75,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 41,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 14,784 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) has risen 124.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11; 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX)

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 194.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 16,785 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 2.87 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 43,366 shares to 775,123 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 23,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,385 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold PDEX shares while 2 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 452,540 shares or 15.04% more from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0% invested in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) for 38,156 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 75,253 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Wells Fargo & Mn has 3,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) for 42 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 4,638 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 44,872 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 15,766 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,608 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 47,300 shares. Navellier Associates reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Eam Invsts accumulated 58,204 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,624 are held by Philadelphia. Ser Automobile Association reported 0.34% stake. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Connors Investor Incorporated holds 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,220 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cypress Capital Ltd Com (Wy) reported 1.66% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 596,516 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Guardian LP holds 0.59% or 168,083 shares. Independent holds 1.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 20,442 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc has invested 0.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sawgrass Asset Llc invested 2.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).