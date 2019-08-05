Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.06 N/A 0.84 16.91 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 51 3.09 N/A -4.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pro-Dex Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that Pro-Dex Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. are 5.9 and 4.6. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pro-Dex Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively the consensus price target of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is $52, which is potential 0.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. was less bullish than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.