Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Since Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.17 N/A 0.84 16.91 AtriCure Inc. 30 5.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AtriCure Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, AtriCure Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AtriCure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pro-Dex Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AtriCure Inc. is $37, which is potential 35.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of AtriCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AtriCure Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pro-Dex Inc. beats AtriCure Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.