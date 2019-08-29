Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.14 N/A 0.84 16.91 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -29.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pro-Dex Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9%

Liquidity

5.9 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. Its rival Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.8 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pro-Dex Inc. and Valeritas Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.5% and 58.9% respectively. About 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 0.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. had bullish trend while Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Pro-Dex Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.