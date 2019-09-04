Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Contrasting side by side

Both Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.13 N/A 0.84 16.91 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.05 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pro-Dex Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pro-Dex Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Pro-Dex Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, IsoRay Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival IsoRay Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. IsoRay Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pro-Dex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pro-Dex Inc. and IsoRay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.5% and 7.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.99% are IsoRay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. has weaker performance than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats IsoRay Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.