Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.24 N/A 0.77 17.88 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 52 3.66 N/A 0.96 51.90

In table 1 we can see Pro-Dex Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pro-Dex Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pro-Dex Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pro-Dex Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 6% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. Its rival Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 1.9 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pro-Dex Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

On the other hand, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s potential downside is -4.87% and its average price target is $60.14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares and 85.5% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares. 3% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. -21.18% -9.97% -9.37% 13.71% 99.71% 13.66% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation -4.67% -7.24% -0.62% -9.6% -20.92% 10.47%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Pro-Dex Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.