Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Contrasting side by side

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 0.00 2.53M 0.84 16.91 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 1.65 28.59M -0.02 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 17,484,450.59% 19.7% 14.5% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 1,021,180,840.80% -3.6% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Pro-Dex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pro-Dex Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.5% and 61% respectively. About 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.