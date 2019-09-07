Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 0.84 16.91 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pro-Dex Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pro-Dex Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems Inc. has 15.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Pro-Dex Inc. beats CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.