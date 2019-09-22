Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Comparing side by side

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.32 N/A 0.84 16.91 AngioDynamics Inc. 20 2.66 N/A 1.60 12.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pro-Dex Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. AngioDynamics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pro-Dex Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Pro-Dex Inc. is presently more expensive than AngioDynamics Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pro-Dex Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, AngioDynamics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pro-Dex Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. was more bullish than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats AngioDynamics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.