Private Wealth Partners Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $657,165; Stock Price Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Stake in Systemax (SYX) Boosted by $474,474

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 24,362 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 105.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,645 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $210.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could PG&E’s Bankruptcy Chill the Renewable Power Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap invested in 6,686 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 384,965 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. National Asset Management stated it has 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parsons Management Ri invested in 0.74% or 34,988 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company reported 3,174 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bender Robert Assoc holds 4,787 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 723,184 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 516,575 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Co New York reported 3,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vanguard Group accumulated 42.71 million shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Lc has 3,900 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,400 shares to 203,690 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,836 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 30,306 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 3,939 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 173,145 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 80,906 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 21,466 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). American Group reported 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Charles Schwab Inv owns 68,637 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 129,424 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,141 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 71,721 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 24,955 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 23,270 shares.