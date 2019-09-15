Private Wealth Partners Upped By $803,430 Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Balyasny Asset Management Has Boosted By $7.47 Million Its Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) stake by 2842.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 622,371 shares as Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 644,267 shares with $7.81M value, up from 21,896 last quarter. Arbor Rlty Tr Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 817,460 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 7,110 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 115,536 shares with $13.11 million value, up from 108,426 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $57.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 2.48 million shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,981 shares stake. Moreover, Central National Bank & Trust & Com has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 20,330 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 63,547 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 65,279 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.08M shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.03% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 20,577 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.83% or 137,542 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 41,146 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.36% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Scotia Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 62,271 shares. Harvey Lc owns 47,647 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -1.97% below currents $121.02 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, July 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $12000 target. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 40,019 shares to 49,918 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 1.10 million shares and now owns 858,364 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 119,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 19,668 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 38,880 shares. 1.79 million were accumulated by Blackrock. 43,100 are owned by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability. 147,509 are owned by Martingale Asset L P. Paloma Prns holds 0.06% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 297,905 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 14,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited accumulated 139,751 shares. 450 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1.37M shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).