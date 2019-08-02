Private Wealth Partners Trimmed Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) as Stock Value Declined; Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760 as Market Valuation Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $37.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.83. About 4.33 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 13,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 15,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.38% or $28.26 during the last trading session, reaching $243.96. About 2.75 million shares traded or 168.69% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 16,743 shares to 401,594 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.48 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 738 shares to 11,513 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.