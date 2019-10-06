Private Wealth Partners Raised Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $803,430 as Share Price Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Yakira Capital Management Boosted Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 2.43 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 115,536 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, up from 108,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 1.47 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€" ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha" published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Zayo Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners – Business Wire" on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Why I'm Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 80,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 158,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio Halts mRNA Therapy Trial, Roche Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker Data, D-Day For Xeris – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire" published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Zoetis Named a Top Company for Working Mothers – Business Wire" with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 22,850 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

