Private Wealth Partners Raised Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $366,720; Capstone Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Norfolk Southern (Put) (NSC)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC) by 275.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 54,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 64,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 5.18 million shares traded or 43.05% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 11,800 shares to 193,800 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,143 shares, and cut its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 187,275 shares. Washington Mgmt owns 9,035 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 950 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors reported 99,396 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 69,253 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,680 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 15,098 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 4,038 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Company holds 2,101 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Lc holds 25,383 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 3,654 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited. Savant Ltd holds 0.21% or 6,079 shares.

