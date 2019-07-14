Private Wealth Partners Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $843,653 as Stock Rose; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Price Declined, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Its Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.00 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, up from 229,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,602 shares to 3,492 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,494 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 281,490 shares. Profit Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,794 shares. Cambiar Ltd Company owns 3,214 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 29,940 are owned by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id. 8,928 were accumulated by Alesco Ltd Liability Com. Loeb reported 300 shares stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Com invested 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Perritt Capital Mngmt has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Modera Wealth Ltd Company owns 4,657 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 16,566 shares stake. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,239 shares. Rbo And Ltd Liability stated it has 125,929 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.