Private Wealth Partners Position in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Has Increased by $308,654; Digi Intl Com (DGII) Stake Maintained by Teton Advisors Inc

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,565 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99M, up from 109,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 693,383 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The institutional investor held 158,620 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 116,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 69,374 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Digi-Key Offers Unlimited Access to Ultra Librarian EDA/CAD Models; 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 56,704 shares to 204,319 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Republic Bank Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Picks 30 Stocks for 2021 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold DGII shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited owns 4,746 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 10,500 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 20,608 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 36,850 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 129,601 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 43,525 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 4,687 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 10,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). 114,466 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Blackrock has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 4.25 million shares. Principal invested in 0% or 225,037 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 42,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 1,360 shares.