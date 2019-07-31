Private Wealth Partners Position in Facebook (FB) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) as Share Value Rose

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 42,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 63,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 365,288 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 15,214 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 313 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Bamco accumulated 183,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Chase Invest Counsel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 22,736 shares. Meditor Grp Ltd owns 2.68M shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 60 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 290,033 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 27,570 shares. 500 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 15,296 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc. by 20,079 shares to 22,589 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corporation by 123,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Courage Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 24,800 shares stake. Milestone holds 2,149 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.12% or 305,197 shares. 2.85 million are held by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Lc invested in 25,971 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Jnba Fincl has 2,405 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 13,587 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 10,507 shares. Lateef Management LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 42,524 shares. Rench Wealth accumulated 2,450 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall And Sullivan Wa accumulated 2.96% or 24,170 shares. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc has invested 7.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,405 shares to 6,645 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.