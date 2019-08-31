Private Wealth Partners Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding By $1.80 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised By $228.43 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 22.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 9,420 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 50,760 shares with $9.75M value, up from 41,340 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 13/03/2018 – REVA Announces Recapitalization in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — 2d Update; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MENA CEO YOUNAN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Economist Boak Sees ‘Positive Mix’ for Australian Growth (Video)

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 25958120% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 1.30 million shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.30 million shares with $228.45M value, up from 5 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $125.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -3.05% below currents $198.17 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $260 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

