Private Wealth Partners Holds Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Scout Investments Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) Cut by $57.32 Million as Stock Rose

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 664,687 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 4.14M shares traded or 40.25% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, up from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.61M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moves Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,270 shares to 49,249 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,494 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 75,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.03% or 112,509 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 40,668 shares. Northside Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.19% stake. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.17% or 165,438 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors owns 8.18M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 96,157 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability owns 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 335,592 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 2,780 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 2,592 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 3,968 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 455 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 22,875 shares. Old Republic International Corporation stated it has 541,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 70,837 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Whitnell has 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,211 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd accumulated 43,414 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 1,246 shares or 0% of the stock. 600 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 65,959 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,984 shares.

