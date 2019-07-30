Private Wealth Partners Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Lifted by $612,745; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Harvey Investment Co Has Lifted Holding by $366,800

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 2.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $475.9. About 146,059 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 26/04/2018 – LLOYDS FUND BIDDING ROUND ATTRACTS BLACKROCK, SCHRODERS: FT; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Result of AGM; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets Adds FirstRand, Exits Sasol; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME SCOTT THIEL BIGGEST SHORT-TERM MARKET RISK IS BREXIT, POSITIONS ON A DEAL ARE “VERY FAR APART”; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers Concerned; 07/03/2018 – Investors Flock to BlackRock’s Tech ETF — in Europe, That Is; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Statement re Privacy Policy; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK PLANS NO CAPITAL STRUCTURE, DIV. POLICY CHANGES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares to 80,875 shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,507 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,602 shares to 3,492 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,519 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.