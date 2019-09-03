Private Wealth Partners Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) Lowered by $425,156 as Stock Price Declined; Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed by $6.44 Million Its Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 67,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 304,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32M, down from 372,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.65. About 1.14 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Glaxo to Buy Novartis JV Stake (Video); 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC – IN CASE OF TERMINATION OF DEAL, NOVARTIS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO CO A “REVERSE TERMINATION FEE” EQUAL TO $437 MLN – SEC FILING

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 13,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 15,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $223.75. About 232,413 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares to 102,530 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,353 shares to 238,305 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 22,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

