Private Wealth Partners Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Trimmed by $831,250 as Market Value Rose; W P Carey (WPC) Share Value Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 69,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53 million, down from 72,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 38,175 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 34,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 582,727 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

