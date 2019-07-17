Private Wealth Partners Has Upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position By $642,306; Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Centene Corp. (CNC) Stake By $22.89 Million

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 15,293 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 261,023 shares with $11.16M value, up from 245,730 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $55.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 15.38M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Centene Corp. (CNC) stake by 103.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 431,826 shares as Centene Corp. (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 850,570 shares with $45.17M value, up from 418,744 last quarter. Centene Corp. now has $22.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 2.69 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A.. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $11.76M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Thornburg Invest Inc invested in 0.11% or 260,657 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.17% stake. Amer Rech & Mgmt invested 1.69% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Architects Inc holds 0.2% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc invested in 0.09% or 17,436 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc invested in 53,990 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston accumulated 0.06% or 979,866 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Limited Com has 0.71% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Quantres Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 3,751 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability. Geode Cap Lc has invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.31% or 54,604 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,125 shares to 69,519 valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,208 shares and now owns 299,218 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Charles Schwab had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) stake by 310,654 shares to 1.22M valued at $92.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 40,028 shares and now owns 356,955 shares. Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $83 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Horizon Ser Limited reported 58,149 shares stake. 2,020 are owned by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited. Fiera reported 24,884 shares stake. Hilltop stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,930 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 277,263 shares. Rudman Errol M holds 9.12% or 254,400 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 80,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Com accumulated 11,808 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 455,758 shares. Sei accumulated 0.03% or 158,021 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 38,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

