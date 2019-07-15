Private Wealth Partners Has Upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $642,306 as Valuation Declined; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Position in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) as Valuation Rose

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,317 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 164,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 79,822 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EPS WITHIN 1ST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,023 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 245,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 5.24M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,270 shares to 49,249 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,744 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.48 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares to 744,365 shares, valued at $103.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

