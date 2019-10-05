Private Wealth Partners Has Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.39 Million; Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $1.62 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 8,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68M, up from 59,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 21,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10.37M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 22,664 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 59,980 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited reported 779 shares. Fosun Int Limited has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10 stated it has 2,010 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brandywine Trust has invested 4.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust accumulated 4.8% or 1.60M shares. Marathon Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,500 shares or 8.97% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 1.77 million shares. North Star Invest has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.51 million shares or 0% of the stock. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru, New York-based fund reported 33,328 shares. Northstar Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 32,733 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 22,850 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs invested in 1,963 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,410 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd owns 0.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 68,910 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 3,241 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. St Johns Invest Management has 0.95% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,263 shares. Accredited Investors reported 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brown Advisory holds 118,149 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 93,003 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.45% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc World Corp invested in 139,369 shares. Howard Cap, a New York-based fund reported 6,144 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 1,582 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,707 shares to 258,162 shares, valued at $34.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 11,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,158 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN).