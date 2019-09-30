Private Wealth Partners Has Upped Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $308,654; A T & T New (T) Holding Maintained by Welch Group Llc

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,565 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99M, up from 109,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 384,216 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc New (T) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 35,906 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 823,899 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.61M, up from 787,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 14.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 22,850 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "First Republic Bank Issues Notice of Redemption of Series D Preferred Shares – Business Wire" on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool" published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 11, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,057 shares to 262,794 shares, valued at $35.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,976 shares, and cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).